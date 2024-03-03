MP: BJP Leader Bharat Singh Kushwaha's Supporters Clash In Front Of Party Office In Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Supporters of BJP leader Bharat Singh Kushwaha clashed in front of the party office after a dispute broke out between two groups over welcoming Kushwaha on Sunday. The dispute soon turned violent and gunshots were fired resulting in one person’s injury.

The leader had reached the party office after his name appeared in the first list of BJP candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. At present the police are still investigating the incident.

According to information, Bharat Singh had reached Maharaj Bada situated Mukherjee Bhawan, the BJP office on Sunday. While he was inside the office, a large crowd of supporters had gathered outside the office to welcome him. There was a dispute between the two groups present in the same crowd regarding the welcoming and honour of their leader. The dispute escalated so much that it turned into a fight.

Illegal pistol seized

Apart from physical assault, a round was fired from a pistol between the two groups, which hit the shoulder of the other group’s member. At present, while the treatment of the injured is going on, the accused has been arrested by the police along with the weapon.

Police said that they had received news that a firing incident had taken place near the BJP office in which a person named Dharmendra was shot and a person named Rustam was caught with a pistol. The pistol is illegal. Some old disputes are also coming to light.