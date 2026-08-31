MP BJP Executive Meet In Orchha: Party Targets Congress Over Ken-Betwa Project, Focuses On Booth Strength | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Calling for strengthening the party organisation down to the booth level, BJP leaders said the message of public welfare schemes should reach the last person in society. The leaders were addressing the first day of the party's state executive meeting in Orchha on Sunday.

The BJP also censured the Congress for opposing the Ken-Betwa project as it passed a political proposal at the meeting. The proposal focussed on the development of Bundelkhand, upliftment of Tribals and women, and industrial development.

Addressing the two-day party executive meet, BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the state is making progress in every field and giving priority to every section of society.

Expressing gratitude towards party national president Nitin Nabin for incorporating party leaders from the state in his team, Khandelwal asked party workers to realise the dream of a developed India.

The meeting was attended by all top leaders of the party, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, MP VD Sharma and others.

Addressing the meeting, BJP state in-charge Mahendra Singh said the coming time belongs to the BJP and urged party workers to strengthen the organisation.

The BJP has such a large battalion of elected representatives that whatever target is set, party workers will achieve 100% success, he said.

Speaking on the party's journey, BJP regional organisation general secretary Ajay Jambal said the BJP had reached the present phase after making many sacrifices.

He urged party workers to take the message of nationalism to every citizen.

Referring to the Congress, Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that till 1937, 'Vande Mataram' was recited at its sessions, but now Congressmen are making statements against Indian culture.

Highlighting the Centre's work, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working tirelessly for the country's 140 crore people. He added that India had proved its digital prowess globally.

During the meeting, party leaders applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public life. An exhibition focussing on Modi's 25 years in public life has also been organised at the venue.

Later, addressing the media, BJP general secretary Rahul Kothari said the party was moving ahead with the message of public service, good governance and a pledge to build a developed Madhya Pradesh

Mishra dismisses talks of groupism

Former home minister Narottam Mishra also attended the meeting. Talking to media persons ahead of the meeting, Mishra dubbed the talks of groupism in the party as baseless.

Imarti's CM wish for Krishna Gaur sparks a buzz

On the sidelines of the meeting, ex-minister Imarti Devi hugged minister Krishna Gaur, saying that she was meeting her after several days and Ram Raja should make her CM of the state.

With this, she gave a big laugh. Hearing this, Gaur became uncomfortable. She was already facing embarrassment after a poster seeking her candidature for CM went viral on social media.