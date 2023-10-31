MP: BJP, Congress Candidates Gird Up Loins In Sohagpur

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The voters of Sohagpur assembly constituency are set to witness a fierce contest between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in the upcoming assembly election. The BJP has won the constituency since it was demarcated in 2008. BJP candidate Thakur Vijaypal Singh defeated Congress candidates Meherban Singh in 2008, Ranbeer Singh Galcha in 2013 and Satpal Palis in 2018.

From this constituency, the party fielded Vijaypal Singh, very close to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He has been contacting people during the past 15 days. A few areas in the constituency are known as Denwa. Vinay Kumar Deewan, a resident of this area, is called the Gandhi of Denwa. His daughter and former legislator of the Congress from Hoshangabad Savita Deewan Sharma joined the BJP on October 26 this year. But how it will benefit the party will be known only when the results are out. It is said that the Congress has always helped the BJP candidate to win the elections in Sohagpur.

The Congress has fielded Pushpraj Patel from this constituency for the upcoming election. Patel, who was the president of the District Congress Committee, is popular among farmers. When he filed nominations, a large number of party workers accompanied him. The rally was so big that the opposition camp may have realised that the contest would be tough. If Patel gets the support of Palia, the chariot of the present legislator may not be on royal road, since Palia, after losing the last assembly election, has been in contact with the people during the past one year.

Now that the BJP has the support of Savita Deewan Sharma and the Congress of Palia, the contest will be very interesting. Everyone is waiting to see who Lady Luck smiles on?

