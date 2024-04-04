MP: BJP Candidate Rahul Lodhi Files Nomination From Damoh; CM Mohan Yadav Holds Roadshow In Support |

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rahul Lodhi on Thursday filed his nomination papers from Damoh parliamentary seat and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a roadshow in his support.

During this, state BJP chief VD Sharma, state cabinet minister Prahlad Patel were also present in the roadshow. People were also seen welcoming the leaders in JCB on the occasion.

BJP candidate Lodhi expressed his confidence over winning the seat and said, "We have the blessings of entire leaders of the BJP and we will work to make a strong India under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi." CM Yadav also said that the public were liking PM Modi's scheme and the BJP would win all 29 seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Today, we participated in the nomination rally of BJP candidate Rahul Lodhi. People are showering their love and people like the work of the BJP. I extend my gratitude to the public for showering their love. People are liking PM Modi's schemes so much that they have come in such large numbers even in such a small area. We will definitely win all 29 seats in the state," CM Yadav told ANI.

People have decided to make Modi PM again: Sharma

Meanwhile, BJP chief VD Sharma told ANI, "Today, CM Yadav and our entire leadership participated in the nomination rally of Damoh BJP candidate Rahul Lodhi. The support of the public and enthusiasm among the workers show that it is the public who are contesting elections this time and they have decided to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PM again. This time history of victory will be created in all the 29 parliamentary seats in the state." Furthermore, state cabinet minister Prahlad Patel also expressed confidence over winning the Damoh seat and said that the time's victory would be a record victory. It would be a historic victory.

Damoh will go to poll in the second phase on April 26 along with six other parliamentary seats in the state.

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13.