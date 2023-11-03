MP: BJP Believes In Inaugurating Projects, Says Scindia

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, held a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Shrikant Chaturvedi in Maihar on Thursday. After arriving at Maihar, he went to the temple of Goddess Sharda and offered prayers there. He addressed a public rally from a stage outside Guru Nanak School and, then, held the road show. He appealed to the audience to vote for the BJP candidate.

Scindia said that the Congress had only promised to make Maihar a new district, but Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan not only issued notification declaring Maihar district but also brought collector and superintendent of police for the district.

The Congress ruled for 60 years, but there were no roads and electricity. Unlike Congress, the BJP believes in inaugurating projects after their completion, Scindia said.

The BJP has waived the loans of farmers and given them Rs 12,000 every year, the Union Minister said, adding that the government gave scooties to children and gave financial aid to the poor girls for weddings. The government also launched a scheme like Ladli behna Yojna to empower women, he said.

He also tried to woo the voters of the Vindhya region, saying that he had relations with its people and blamed the Congress for lack of development in the region.