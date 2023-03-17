MP: Bishop PC Singh gets funding from England, ED finds evidence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ED team has found evidence against Bishop PC Singh, former director of the Church of North India. The Treasurer of CNI has revealed all the secrets during the interrogation. PC Singh used to get funding from England. PC Singh used to take reimbursement of expenses in foreign tours several times. PC laundered money through his trust.

ED left for Bhopal after questioning for 2 days. ED summoned several church officials to Bhopal for questioning.

A few months ago, when the EOW team raided the house of Bishop PC Singh. He was on a foreign tour. During the operation, the EOW recovered Rs 1.65 crore in cash from the Bishop's house in a raid. Along with this, 18 thousand US dollars, 118 pounds including two kgs of gold and silver jewellery were recovered.

After this, the CM had ordered an inquiry against the bishop. The Bishop was accused of misusing the funds of the institution. Not only this, he also used the money for conversion.