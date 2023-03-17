Maharashtra Congress urges CM Shinde to cancel Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri's Mumbai show

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has requested CM Eknath Shinde to not allow Bagheshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri’s upcoming event in Mumbai, which is scheduled for March 18-19 at Mira Road.
In a letter to CM Shinde, he has also cited Shastri’s derogatory remarks on Sant Tukaram.
According to reports, Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham will be a organising a public event on March 18 and 19 at Mira Road in Mumbai.
"Superstition has no place in our state; Maharashtra has also passed such a legislation," Patole wrote in a letter to CM Shinde.
"Maharashtra is a state of progressive ideas. If Dhirendra Shastri's program is permitted in Mumbai, it can mislead people and will amount to playing with their emotions and beliefs.”
