 Maharashtra Congress urges CM Shinde to cancel Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri's Mumbai show
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMaharashtra Congress urges CM Shinde to cancel Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri's Mumbai show

Maharashtra Congress urges CM Shinde to cancel Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri's Mumbai show

Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham will be holding a performance on March 18 and 19 at Mira Road

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
article-image

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has requested CM Eknath Shinde to not allow Bagheshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri’s upcoming event in Mumbai, which is scheduled for March 18-19 at Mira Road.

In a letter to CM Shinde, he has also cited Shastri’s derogatory remarks on Sant Tukaram.

According to reports, Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham will be a organising a public event on March 18 and 19 at Mira Road in Mumbai.

"Superstition has no place in our state; Maharashtra has also passed such a legislation," Patole wrote in a letter to CM Shinde.

"Maharashtra is a state of progressive ideas. If Dhirendra Shastri's program is permitted in Mumbai, it can mislead people and will amount to playing with their emotions and beliefs.”

Read Also
Mumbai weather: Light drizzles in parts of city, AQI improves slightly to 'moderate'; temp at 27°c
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

All-India Inter-University Athletics Championship: Two athletes qualify for World University Games,...

All-India Inter-University Athletics Championship: Two athletes qualify for World University Games,...

Bhopal: Failure to pay fees never came in the way of children, thanks to MP Child Rights Protection...

Bhopal: Failure to pay fees never came in the way of children, thanks to MP Child Rights Protection...

Flyover pier cap construction underway, traffic diversion gets on Bhopalites’ nerves

Flyover pier cap construction underway, traffic diversion gets on Bhopalites’ nerves

Madhya Pradesh: 325 Covid warriors died in both waves, only 71 families compensated

Madhya Pradesh: 325 Covid warriors died in both waves, only 71 families compensated

Madhya Pradesh: House witnesses noisy scenes over firing on tribal people

Madhya Pradesh: House witnesses noisy scenes over firing on tribal people