MP: Bhopal police organise workshop for higher education, career guidance

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of children of Bhopal police personnel attended the workshop on Children’s Day to seek career guidance from experts, officials said here on Monday.

A workshop named, DISHA, was organised to help them take right career decisions.

At the general parade organised on Friday, a request was made by a head constable to Commissioner of Police Makrand Deouskar that police personnel were busy in their duties. Because of intense engagements, they are not able to guide their children for their higher education and also for their employment. As they are unable to choose subjects for higher education, they are not able to get good opportunity in jobs. The additional deputy commissioner of police Richa Choubey told media that the commissioner asked officials to organise workshop.

At the workshop, expert from BSSS college and JLU, private bank officials were also present to guide children. IPS Abhinay Vishwakarma gave information about government jobs. The experts also informed students about the selection of subjects, how to apply for foreign education and many more.

