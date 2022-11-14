Bhopal: Investor loses Rs 5 lakh to three fraudsters

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons have been booked for cheating an investor of Rs 5.2 lakh in name of heavy interest on the amount invested in their firm, police said on Monday.

Crime branch officials said Sayyed Shoyeb, 39, who works in a private company had filed a complaint with the police stating that three persons who offered lucrative return on investment had cheated him of Rs 5 lakh.

The complainant said that he had come in contact with three persons -Sachin Dhake, Yetendra resident of Indore and Dhawan Patel , a resident of Ahmedabad.

Shoyeb, who had done business with the trio earlier, was offered to invest in their company. The trio had promised 21 per cent interest on the capital invested. Lured with their offer, Shoyeb deposited Rs 5.2 lakh in a given bank account in February. However, after they received the investment amount from Shoyed, the trio stopped attending his calls. They even did not pay any interest to Shoyed on the amount invested. The complainant asked them to return his amount, however, the trio refused.

Police have registered a case against three under section 406 and 420 of IPC. Further investigations are on.