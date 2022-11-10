e-Paper Get App
MP: Bhopal Division qualifies for semi-finals for U-15 Girls’ Inter-Division Tournament

Bhopal to host both semi-finals and finals

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Representative image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Division Cricket Association (BDCA)'s U-15 Girls team, led by Hanshika Kirar, has qualified for the semi-finals of the 35 over Under-15 Girls’ Inter-Division Tournament held at Chandu Sarwate Cricket Ground, Sagar, on Wednesday. Bhopal’s U-15 Girls team won by 56 runs against Sagar Division. The match started with the Bhopal team winning the toss. After winning the toss, the Bhopal team decided to bat first. The duration of the Bhopal team innings was 132 minutes, and for the team batting second, Sagar, the inning duration was 139 minutes. The Player of the Match from Bhopal Division was U-15 Girls’ team skipper Hanshika Kirar, by scoring 40 runs against Sagar Division’s U-15 Girls’ team. While Player of the match from Sagar Division was Vaibhavi Sharma with 45 runs. The Bhopal girls’ team will play against Rewa, and the Indore team will play against Jabalpur in the semi-finals. Both semi-finals and final matches will be organised at Faith Cricket Ground, Bhopal, on Friday and November 12.

