MP: Better Security, Lower Prices, Improved Cleanliness, No Encroachments

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Homemakers in the city have a wide range of expectations from their elected representatives. They want better hygiene and more security for women and children. They also want the prices of essential goods to be reduced. Encroachments should be removed and the problem of stray cows and dogs roaming around should be solved, they said.

Excerpts from their conversation with Free Press:

Hygiene, security in top priority

For me, hygiene and security are the top priority. I was in Dubai recently and was amazed to see how clean the city was and how secure the people felt there. I am not comparing Dubai with our country, but we should also try to ensure that a woman feels safe if she has to step out from her home anytime at night or during the day. Also, encroachments on public roads should be removed.

-Sohini Soni

No liquor shops in residential areas

The basic needs of the people like uninterrupted power supply and clean drinking water should be fulfilled. Also, the menace of stray cows and dogs freely moving around should be dealt with. If there are no rules regarding this, they should be made. And if there are rules, they should be strictly enforced. Liquor shops should not be opened in residential areas. There is a liquor shop in my locality (Kotra Sultanabad) due to which it is difficult for women to venture out of their homes.

- Leena pandey

Schemes for middle class

The government has launched many schemes for the economically weaker sections. There is nothing wrong with it. But there must be some schemes for the middle class, too. The middle class only ends up paying taxes. Also, price rise is breaking the back of the common people. Government hospitals are poorly equipped and private hospitals are costly. Something must be done regarding this.

- Rajni Jain

Reduce prices

Price rise should be reined in. Gas cylinders have become so costly, petrol has become so costly. Vegetables, groceries, everything has become so costly that it is impossible to keep the household expenses within limits. Cleanliness is also important.

- Manjati Kale

Should keep in touch with voters

The representative should visit his voters at least once every two- three months to know about their problems. What happens is that they disappear once they are elected. It should not be done. Sewage is a big problem in Saket Nagar, where I live. It needs a solution. Also, government procedures should be simplified. It took us one year to obtain permission from the Nagar Nigam to cut down a tree at our home. This should change.

-Ruchi Jain