MP Bar Council Polls: Nomination Papers Of Bar Association Office-Bearers Rejected | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The nomination papers of office-bearers of various bar associations, including high courts and district courts, have been rejected for the State Bar Council election 2026. The Bar Council elections will be held on May 12. Returning officer Justice SK Palo rejected the nominations of the office-bearers.

The Supreme Court (SC), in February 2026, directed the Bar Council of India (BCI) to reconsider a provision in its 2016 Uniform Rules (and Mandatory Guidelines) for the Elections of Bar Councils. This provision disqualifies office-bearers of bar associations, other than the Supreme Court Bar Association, from contesting elections to State Bar Councils.

Dhananjay Jain, president of the Madhya Pradesh High Court Bar Association (MPHCBA), said, "The SC had directed the BCI to make an amendment in its rules but the BCI did not make it. Consequently, our nomination forms have been rejected. Rejection is not due to our fault but due to the BCI as it did not make the amendment even after SC instructions."

Manish Kumar Mishra, Jabalpur District Bar Association president, said, "We had even filed a declaration that after winning Bar Council elections, we would resign from the office-bearer posts of the bar associations. But our nomination forms have been rejected."