MP AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026: 1,290 Seats Available In Stray Round 2 After Supreme Court Intervention | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 311 seats have been added after Supreme Court (SC) intervention in the stray round of counselling of Ayush NEET UG. Following the completion of three main rounds and one stray vacancy round in the AYUSH UG NEET counselling for the 2026-27 academic session, 973 seats under the state quota are vacant across 43 AYUSH colleges.

In compliance with the SC's order, 277 seats from three private Ayurveda colleges and 40 seats have been added in homoeopathy colleges. Consequently, a total of 1,290 UG seats will be filled during the Stray Vacancy Round-2.

According to the AYUSH Directorate, admissions at the respective colleges are set to take place on November 28. There are government-run and approximately 57 private AYUSH colleges operating within the state.

As per the AYUSH Department, 277 seats have been added for Ayurved while 40 homoeopathy seats were added after SC intervention in three Ayurved colleges and one homeopathy college.

In first round of stray counselling, Ayush Directorate had appointed observers for the admission. Admission was allotted on the basis of merit list prepared by observers restricting offline admission at college level.

However, it had generated much controversy as observers did not allow candidates from green zone as they waited for higher marks holders and seats remained vacant.

Dr Rakesh Pandey, national spokesperson for AYUSH Medical Association, expressed optimism that all AYUSH UG seats would be filled in the upcoming stray vacancy counselling rounds.

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