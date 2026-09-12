MP AYUSH NEET Counselling 2026 Registration Begins September 17 For Over 4,000 Seats Across 64 Colleges | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The registration for Ayush NEET counselling will begin on September 17 for 4,000 seats in 64 colleges across the state.

Directorate of AYUSH, Madhya Pradesh, has issued the NEET AYUSH counselling schedule for the 2026-27 undergraduate session covering Ayurveda, homoeopathy, Unani, naturopathy and yoga based on NEET results.

About 64 AYUSH colleges in the state, including in Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Burhanpur, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sehore, Shivpuri and Chhatarpur that offer over 4,000 undergraduate seats.

According to the Directorate, for the 85% state quota seats, NEET-qualified students can register online from September 17 to September 21, while document verification will take place from September 18 to September 22.

The seat allotment will be on September 28, while admissions will take place from September 29 to October 1.

As for the 15% All India quota, applicants can register from September 17 to September 19. The merit list will be published on September 21.

The seat allotment will take place on September 24 and admissions will be taken on September 28-29.

A decision regarding the accreditation of all AYUSH colleges from Commission in New Delhi is expected by the time the counselling process concludes.