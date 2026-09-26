MP AYUSH Colleges Face Triple-Salary Penalty If Faculty Vacancies Remain Unfilled Beyond 3 Months | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AYUSH colleges will have to appoint new teachers within three months to replace any teaching faculty who have left their posts.

If the vacancy is not filled within this time frame or if there is a delay, the institution will be liable to pay a financial penalty - either three times the teacher's salary or a monthly fine determined by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board for Indian System of Medicine (MARBISM).

The order has been issued by MARBISM.

The commission has clarified that institutions often hire teaching faculty solely to secure recognition for a specific academic session and dismiss them once recognition is granted; the commission has also indicated that action will be taken against such institutions.

Dr Rakesh Pandey, national spokesperson for the AYUSH Medical Association, stated that there are 39 Ayurved colleges and four Unani colleges in Madhya Pradesh.

The concrete steps taken by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), New Delhi, will improve the teaching system in ASU medical colleges. This is because proper teaching and learning can only take place when medical teachers are available for all subjects.