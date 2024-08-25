MP August 25 Weather Updates: Red, Orange Alerts Issued For 14 Districts; Bhopal Reaches Seasonal Quota Of Rainfall

MP August 25 Weather Updates: Red, Orange Alerts Issued For 14 Districts Malwa-Nimar Region; Bhopal Reaches Seasonal Quota Of Rainfall | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is experiencing a spell of heavy rains in various regions on Sunday. The Meteorological Department issued Red and Orange alerts for 14 districts in the Malwa-Nimar region. Also, the weather system is expected to strengthen over the western parts of the state in the next 24 hours.

Red Alert on Sunday: A heavy rainfall red alert has been issued for Ujjain, Dewas, Indore, Ratlam, Jhabua, Dhar, Alirajpur, Barwani, and Khargone.

Orange Alert on Sunday: An orange alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Sehore, and Khandwa.

Heavy Rains on Sunday: There is a heavy rainfall alert for Bhopal, Rajgarh, Burhanpur, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Guna, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Datia, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Katni, Umaria, Rewa, and Chhindwara.

Also, light rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in Jabalpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Raisen, and other districts of the state.

Weather at 1:20 Pm | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to IMD Bhopal’s senior meteorologist Vedprakash Singh, a low-pressure area near Rewa division has intensified into a deep depression, and the monsoon trough is passing through Khajuraho and the low-pressure area. A Western Disturbance is also active, contributing to the continuous rainfall across the state.

A low-pressure area near Rewa division has intensified into a deep depression, and the monsoon trough is passing through Khajuraho and the low-pressure area. | IMD Bhopal

The weather system is expected to strengthen over the western parts of the state in the next 24 hours. It will move forward on August 26, after which it will weaken, leading to a decrease in rainfall activity. However, a new system is expected to become active over the Bay of Bengal from August 30, which will likely bring another round of heavy rain to the state.

Dam gates opened

The continuous heavy rain has caused rivers like the Narmada and Shipra to swell, and water levels have risen in dams and reservoirs. In Bhopal, the gates of the Kerwa, Kaliyasot, and Bhadbhada dams have been reopened, and water levels have also increased in the Kolar Dam near Bhopal.

On Saturday, three gates of the Halali Dam in Raisen were opened, along with three gates of the Tawa Dam in Narmadapuram and four gates of the Johila Dam in Umaria. Water inflow continues at Bansagar, Kundalia, Bargi, Indira Sagar, and Omkareshwar dams.

Bhopal touched rainfall quota

Bhopal has already reached its seasonal rainfall quota, with over 4 inches of rain recorded overnight. Many areas have seen water entering homes. In response, two gates of the Bhadbhada Dam and 13 gates of the Kaliyasot Dam have been opened to release excess water.