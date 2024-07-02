 MP Assembly’s Monsoon Session: Opposition Creates Ruckus Over Nursing Scam
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 08:10 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The nursing college scam rocked the first day of Madhya Pradesh assembly monsoon session on Monday. Opposition demanded discussion on the issue saying that subject is connected with the future of students.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya took point of order by saying that matter which is under consideration of court could not be discussed.

However, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said he wants discussion on subject which is not under court’s consideration. Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar had to adjourn the house for at least an hour due to the pandemonium created by Opposition. When assembly resumed its proceeding, Tomar assured the Opposition that under relevant rule, he will allow discussion over the matter tomorrow i.e Tuesday.   

Earlier, there were heated arguments between Kailash Vijayvargiya and Umang Singhar over the matter. Singhar alleged that efforts are being made to shield Minister Vishwas Sarang. “We want discussion on Nursing Council issue and who gave the permission,” said Singhar.

In the meantime, Vijayvargiya stated that State Government was not afraid of discussion on any issue and they were not running away from any discussion. As far as Opposition’s adjournment is concerned then adjournment is brought in the event of any immediate incident and the issue being raised by Opposition is old.

CM warns Opposition not to speak things in excitement

When Opposition was mounting pressure on treasury bench for discussion on nursing scam, firing one salvo after another, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said his government is not afraid of any issue. However, he warned Opposition not to say things out of excitement. “We are not in habit of hearing things said in such a fashion. We are not afraid of anyone,” he said.

