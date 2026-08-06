MP Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar Apologises To Kushwaha Community For Questioning ’Loyalty’ | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar tendered a written apology to the Kushwaha Samaj on Wednesday.

The community objected to the statement made by Tomar at a function in Morena.

He wrote that he had gone to the house of the BJP's district unit president Kamlesh Kushwaha and had an amiable conversation with him.

''We have cordial relations with the Kushwaha Samaj. We respect them and will continue to do so,'' he wrote.

According to the letter, he cannot even dream of insulting them, and if his words have hurt anyone, he regrets it and takes his statement back.

At a function, Tomar said the BJP always worked for the Kushwaha Samaj, but the people of this community moved here and there, which led to the loss of their credibility.

The Kushwaha community began to protest after a video of the event went viral.

The people of the community said they did not need any certificate from the BJP.

Because a large number of people of this community live in the Gwalior-Chambal region, Tomar's statement could have damaged the BJP.

So, after the community's protest, Tomar tendered an apology.