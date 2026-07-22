MP Assembly Passes Fire Safety Bill: Fines Up To ₹5 Lakh For Norm Violations | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Assembly passed the Fire Safety and Emergency Services Bill on Tuesday, providing for a maximum penalty of up to Rs 5 lakh for violations of fire safety norms.

It introduces stricter fire safety provisions for multi-storey buildings, commercial complexes, industrial units, educational institutions, hospitals, coaching centres and public pandals.

As per the Bill, an integrated Madhya Pradesh Fire Safety and Emergency Service will be constituted for the state. A separate directorate will be established for effective implementation of the services.

The state government will be able to establish modern fire stations and field units either suo motu or on the recommendation of local bodies.

The Bill makes it mandatory to obtain fire plan approval and a Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) before construction of any building.

In its absence, the concerned local body will not issue an Occupancy Certificate. Private qualified agencies with expertise in fire safety, civil, electrical, mechanical and management sectors will be empowered to issue licences.

They will prepare fire plans, carry out third-party certification and conduct safety audits.

To reduce the construction cost of commercial buildings, the Bill introduces a provision for shared fire safety infrastructure for a group of buildings or within the same area.

Spreading rumours about a fire incident will attract a penalty of Rs 20,000. A penalty of up to Rs 50,000 has been proposed for neglecting safety measures. A fine of Rs 5,000 per day will be imposed for continuing violations.

A fine of up to Rs 5 lakh will be imposed for operating a building without a Fire NOC and sanctioned plan. If a building is found to be dangerous to life and property, the competent officer may seal it. Breaking the seal will attract a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

The Bill also provides that if members of the fire safety squad are negligent in performing their duties or display cowardice during duty, they may face imprisonment of up to three months or deduction of three months' salary.

In emergencies, the fire safety squad will have the authority to draw water free of cost from any government or private source.

Key penalties under the Bill

Violation Penalty

Spreading rumours about a fire incident

Rs 20,000

Neglecting fire safety measures

Up to Rs 50,000

Continuing violations

Rs 5,000 per day

Operating a building without Fire NOC and sanctioned fire plan

Up to Rs 5 lakh

Breaking the seal of a building sealed by authorities

Rs 5 lakh

Negligence or cowardice by fire safety squad personnel

Up to three months' imprisonment or deduction of three months' salary