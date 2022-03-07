MP Assembly: Extend budget session till March 31 demands Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition, Kamal Nath has demanded that the budget session should be extended till March 31.

Nath wrote a letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday in which he demanded the extension of the budget session.

Nath wrote that the budget session has only 13 sittings that will conclude on March 25. “First day on 7 March governor will address the House while next day on 8 March House is expected to adjourn after paying tributes to members, former members and Lata Mangeshkar. On March 9, the budget will be tabled in the House,” wrote Nath.

The LoP wrote that out of total 13 sittings House is left with 10 sittings only in which all the business of the House has to be conducted. This includes discussion on the governor's address, discussion on the budget and demands made by various departments. Discussion will also be done on important Bills that will be tabled in the House, non-government resolutions, call attention, zero hour etc.

There are several issues related to the common man that need to be raised in the House including pending payment of insurance and relief to farmers, unemployment among youth, plight of cows and resumption of old pension schemes, wrote Nath.

Moreover, deteriorating law and order situation in the state, corruption in government schemes like scholarships and uniforms for students, supply of nutritious food, CM Kanyadan scheme also needs to be discussed threadbare in the assembly, said Nath.

