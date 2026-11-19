MP Assembly Elections In Focus As BJP Plans To Deploy One Leader In Each Constituency For 25 Days After UP Polls | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP plans to gear up for the Vidhan Sabha elections in MP after the UP polls. The co-organisational general secretary, Shivprakash, held a meeting with the party's state office-bearers on Wednesday.

At the meeting, the party decided to launch the Sewa Doot Abhiyan from April 1 to 25. Under the programme, each leader will spend 25 days in one assembly constituency as a Sewa Doot.

The leader, staying in the constituency, will not be a resident of the area. He will be from another assembly constituency.

During his stay in the constituency, the leader will review the party's position at booths and at grass-roots and submit a report to the organisation.

Through the Sewa Doot, the party will prepare a seat-wise report to know where the BJP remains on a sticky wicket.

The party always sends its leaders to assembly constituencies before the elections, but they plan to do it early this time.

The party sought a list of vacant posts in the organisation during a meeting with divisional and district in charges.

The BJP plans to set up 25 additional cells to allot work to more leaders. The party leadership sought the names of four senior leaders from the in-charges for adjusting them to some position.

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