MP Assembly bypolls: Suspend officials favouring Congress, alleges BJP leaders

BHOPAL: BJP state general secretary Bhagwan Das Sabnani and other party leaders on Monday filed complaint to chief electoral officer and said two officials running campaign in favour of Congress party should be suspended.

Sabnani while talking to media, alleged that two officials – Neemuch ASP Sunder Singh Kanesh and Dhar SDO (agriculture) Dilip Mourya are working for Mahesh Patel, the Congress candidate from Jobat.

The BJP also said that Congress candidate from Prithvipur Yashpal Singh has been threatening voters and asking them to vote for Congress.

Sabnani said Yashpal had killed former minister Sunil Nayak in 2018 and the court had convicted him. Yashpal was externed from the district.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 10:58 PM IST