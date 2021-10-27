e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

No clean chit in Devendra Fadnavis govt’s flagship Jalyukt Shivar Yojana, clarifies MVA govt Bombay HC adjourns hearing of bail applications of Aryan Khan and two others; matter to be heard tomorrow
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 10:51 PM IST

MP Assembly bypolls: Kamal Nath government contributed nothing to development of Madhya Pradesh, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Taking jibe at former CM Kamal Nath, Chouhan said that only those who have ability to fulfil promises announce development project and make it a reality
Staff Reporter
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressing a public meeting in Raigaon on Wednesday. | FP

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressing a public meeting in Raigaon on Wednesday. | FP

Advertisement

BHOPAL: Congress cannot claim that it contributed to the development of the state as the Kamal Nath-led government failed to bring any development during their 15-month regime, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing a public meeting in Raigaon on Wednesday.

The campaign for the October 30 bypolls to three Assembly constituencies - Jobat, Prithvipur and Raigaon and Khandwa Lok Sabha seat ended on Wednesday evening.

Chief minister hit back at former chief minister Kamal Nath for statement that he (Chouhan) walks with coconut and whenever gets an opportunity cracks it. Replying to it, the chief minister said, “Yes I walk with a coconut; I will install statue of Awanti Bai and will crack a coconut when unveil it; I am going to open CM rise school and I will crack a coconut at its inauguration: Whenever I launch any development work, I will crack a coconut. Mr Nath you keep on cursing me, but I am going to keep cracking the coconuts”. Taking jibe at former Nath, CM said that only those who have ability to fulfil promises, announce developmental project and make it a reality. “I have announced that I will open a college in Raigaon, now it’s there,” said Chouhan.

“When Mama (Chouhan) announces some development work, Nath, like a bird on twitter, flies away, he does not keep his feet on ground and keeps flying,” said Chouhan.

People of the state do not want Kamal Nath, they want development, said Chouhan, adding “BJP government will provide land for houses, ration to every poor and eligible”.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Half pants and khaki shirt, 'Peace messenger' spreading Gandhian ideologies breathes...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 10:51 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal