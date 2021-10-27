MP Assembly bypolls: Kamal Nath government contributed nothing to development of Madhya Pradesh, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Congress cannot claim that it contributed to the development of the state as the Kamal Nath-led government failed to bring any development during their 15-month regime, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing a public meeting in Raigaon on Wednesday.

The campaign for the October 30 bypolls to three Assembly constituencies - Jobat, Prithvipur and Raigaon and Khandwa Lok Sabha seat ended on Wednesday evening.

Chief minister hit back at former chief minister Kamal Nath for statement that he (Chouhan) walks with coconut and whenever gets an opportunity cracks it. Replying to it, the chief minister said, “Yes I walk with a coconut; I will install statue of Awanti Bai and will crack a coconut when unveil it; I am going to open CM rise school and I will crack a coconut at its inauguration: Whenever I launch any development work, I will crack a coconut. Mr Nath you keep on cursing me, but I am going to keep cracking the coconuts”. Taking jibe at former Nath, CM said that only those who have ability to fulfil promises, announce developmental project and make it a reality. “I have announced that I will open a college in Raigaon, now it’s there,” said Chouhan.

“When Mama (Chouhan) announces some development work, Nath, like a bird on twitter, flies away, he does not keep his feet on ground and keeps flying,” said Chouhan.

People of the state do not want Kamal Nath, they want development, said Chouhan, adding “BJP government will provide land for houses, ration to every poor and eligible”.

