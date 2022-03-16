MP Assembly Budget session: Opposition MLAs say notice to Congress legislator Jitu Patwari violates rules, Speaker says it was issued as per rule

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Taking exception to a notice served on Congress MLA Jeetu Patwari the Opposition MLAs accused the assembly secretariat of violating the rules.

The notice issued is in regard with Patwari’s boycott of Governor’s address on the first day of the budget session as he said there was no propriety behind attending the session to listen to the address when the state was plagued with various problems.

Patwari had posted a video on his Twitter page announcing the boycott.

However, when the treasury benches called Jeetu Patwari’s act as insult to the governor’s address on the very day in the House leader Opposition Kamal Nath said the MLA didn’t talk to him regarding the boycott and his conduct was not appropriate.

Immediately after the question hour chief whip of the CLP in the House Govind Singh contended that the notice was issued in violation of rules and procedure of the state assembly.

Singh demanded that action be taken against those who lodged the complaint and the assembly secretariat which issued the notice.

On this, Speaker Girish Gautam said the MLA had violated the rules of Ethics Committee and the MLA should submit his reply vis-à-vis notice.

The Opposition MLAs said the conduct of an MLA could be questioned when he did something inside the House not outside the House.

The speaker read out the rules saying even if any MLA showed disrespect to the governor’s address before it was delivered it was tantamount to breach of conduct.

Amid objections raised by the Opposition members the speaker said whatever the MLA was supposed to say in his defence he was free to say in his reply and the committee concerned would look into this.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:10 PM IST