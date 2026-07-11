MP Assembly Assurances Pending Since 2019, Simhastha-2028 Preparations Yet To Be Cleared | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several assurances related to development work, action against illegal colonies and Simhastha-2028 given by the Urban Administration and Housing Development Department (UADD) on the floor of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly remain pending, with some cases dating back to 2019 ahead of the upcoming monsoon session scheduled for July 20.

According to the department's latest list of pending assurances updated on July 6, the list reveals that despite repeated letters, reminders and follow-ups with district administrations and urban local bodies, several commitments made before the Assembly are yet to be fulfilled.

A pending assurance from December 23, 2021, based on a question raised by MLA Devendra Singh Patel, concerns action against illegal colonies in Raisen district.

The issue relates to confiscating properties developed illegally and using the recovered amount to provide electricity and water supply in such colonies.

UADD stated that proceedings were underway with letters sent to Raisen collector including fresh reminders in May and June 2026.

Similarly, another assurance, linked to a question raised by Mewaram Jatav in August 2021, pertains to alleged unauthorised development by M/s Globus Homes Private Limited in Kotal Cottage Colony, Bhopal.

The UADD officials noted that reports received from local authorities were not in line with the Assembly assurance, prompting further correspondence and revised reports.

Building permissions

A September 2022 assurance raised by Pachilal Meda relates to revising building permissions issued by the former Kolar Municipal Council (now merged in Bhopal Municipal Corporation) and taking action against those responsible for alleged irregularities.

The department has again sought updated information from the BMC after internal examinations and exchanges between officials.

Flyover projects & Simhastha-2028 assurance awaited

The oldest pending assurance, dating back to July 2019, relates to the construction of new flyovers in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and other cities, regularisation of colonies across the state and formation of an advisory committee for the upcoming Simhastha-2028 in Ujjain.

UADD officials said that while a draft reply was prepared in May 2026, the assurance remains pending.