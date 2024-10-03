 MP: Anurag Jain To Take Charge As Chief Secretary
A 1989-batch IAS officer Jain hogged the limelight for his efficiency when he was the collector in Mandla, Mandsaur and Bhopal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 03:21 AM IST
article-image
Newly appointed Chief Secretary Anurag Jain |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Known for his innovative approach, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain will assume office on Thursday. Jain reached Bhopal on Wednesday. According to sources, a few officers met him after arrival in the city.

A 1989-batch IAS officer Jain hogged the limelight for his efficiency when he was the collector in Mandla, Mandsaur and Bhopal. He did a lot of work for Kolar sip project. He was secretary to former chief minister and present Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for longtime.

When Jain wanted to go to Delhi on deputation in 2011, Chouhan did not relieve him. Jain could convince Chouhan with great difficulty to relieve him. He was taken to PMO in 2015.

Before the 2018 assembly election, Jain returned to Madhya Pradesh, and was appointed Principal Secretary (Finance) on the grounds of his choice, but he returned to Delhi on deputation due to some family reasons. Jain did innovations in the administrative set-up in the state as well as in the state government.

He was behind digitisation of revenue designs, linking departments through IT, CM Monit, and CM Jandarshan. When he was on deputation at the Centre, he played an important role in launching schemes like Jandhan Yojna and PM Gati Shakti Yojna.

