MP Anganwadi Meals Get Colourful Makeover, Children To Enjoy Beetroot, Spinach And Drumstick Rotis And Puris |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anganwadi children across Madhya Pradesh will soon have a colourful surprise on their plates, with rotis and puris getting a vibrant makeover.

The Women and Child Development Department has decided to introduce rotis and puris made with beetroot, spinach and drumstick leaves to make meals more nutritious and appealing to children.

The objective is to enhance the nutritional value of meals while encouraging children to develop an interest in eating healthy food.

The department has issued instructions to all district programme officers and informed district collectors about the initiative.

Drumstick leaves, beetroot, carrots and spinach are rich in essential nutrients. Their inclusion in rotis and puris is expected to make the meals more nutritious and contribute to improving the health of children attending Anganwadi centres.

They will be served according to the prescribed menu and nutritional standards. The department has also emphasised that proper hygiene and cleanliness must be maintained during preparation of meals.

To ensure the availability of ingredients, Anganwadi centres have been directed to utilise 'Poshan Vatikas' (nutrition gardens), keeping local conditions and the availability of resources in mind.

The centres may also seek voluntary assistance from local communities, self-help groups, elected representatives and other interested contributors to get nutritious edible items.

Department sources said children often show less interest in eating plain chapatis but are more attracted to colourful food items.

By incorporating vegetables and leafy greens into rotis and puris, the department hopes to make nutritious meals more appealing to children while improving their dietary intake.

Community participation key to success

Akshay Shrivastava, joint director of the Women and Child Development Department, told Free Press that community participation would be crucial to the success of the initiative.

He appealed to the public to come forward and voluntarily contribute nutritious food items such as spinach, beetroot and other vegetables for Anganwadi children.

He said even ordinary citizens could play a meaningful role in supporting the programme. He further informed that the plantation of drumstick trees at Anganwadi centres was already planned to ensure a regular supply of nutrient-rich leaves for preparing meals.

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