Bhopal Master Plan 2047 Row Intensifies As MP Alok Sharma Backs Residents Opposing Land-Use Changes | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal MP Alok Sharma has backed residents opposing changes in land-use classification under the draft Bhopal Master Plan-2047, saying, "I stand with the people. This should not happen."

On Thursday, 857 people were summoned for hearings, of whom 298 appeared and presented their objections. Around 1,000 people have been called for Friday.

On the fourth day of hearings on objections and suggestions to the draft master plan on Thursday, proceedings remained relatively peaceful, but opposition from farmers and villagers over changes in land use continued.

Adampur Chhawani residents flag land-use discrepancy

Former sarpanch Prashant Thakur raised objections over the classification of residential land in Adampur Chhawani as industrial. He said the village has a population of around 20,000, with 7,000 to 8,000 families, but even areas covered under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have been marked for industrial use.

Around 200 acres of village land have been designated for industrial use, despite 113 land parcels having recently been registered under the Chief Minister's Swamitva Yojana, he pointed out.

Farmers from 66 villages oppose Bhojtal restrictions

Farmers from around 66 villages across Bhopal and Sehore districts, located near Bhojtal, continued opposing proposed land-use changes under Bhojtal Conservation Zones 1 and 2. They fear the proposed classification will restrict both agricultural activities and construction on their land.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Jain objected to the proposed mixed-use zone on one side of the Bhadbhada-Ratibad road and a buffer zone on the other. He argued that residential houses and shops already exist on both sides and demanded mixed-use classification for a 500-metre stretch on either side of the road.

Official statement

Neeraj Anand Likhar, joint director of the Town and Country Planning (T&CP) department, said offline objections are currently being heard, after which online submissions will be examined. Those unable to attend on their scheduled dates can appear and present their objections until Dec 11.

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