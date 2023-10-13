MP: Ambulance Delays Affect Patients At Buxwaha CHC

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Patients are struggling to access emergency ambulance services at Buxwaha Community Health Center (CHC) in Chhatarpur, official sources said.

In cases of severe conditions, patients have to wait for an ambulance to arrive. When individuals contact the ambulance service, they are often told that it will take several hours for the ambulance to reach their location and they are requested to wait. The recent incident came to the limelight on Sunday, when a 65-year-old Suhag Rani Yadav of Teriyamar had to be referred to Damoh due to blood pressure problems. She had to wait for nearly an hour for the ambulance service, as claimed by sources.

It has been found that nearly 74 percent of patients referred from the Buxwaha CHC have to face delays in ambulance services and in 20 percent of cases, immediate ambulance service is denied. Only 6 percent of patients who have political influence or connections manage to secure ambulance services. Dr. Raviraj, stationed at the CHC, mentioned that whenever a call is made for an ambulance, there is always an emphasis on waiting, resulting in patients not receiving timely treatment.

The officials concerned said that the CHC is situated at a distance of 60 kms from Damoh, 100 kms from Chhatarpur, and 80 kms from Sagar. Therefore, if one ambulance is dispatched to drop off a patient and another patient arrives, they are often left without service, causing immense inconvenience to the patients. Block Medical Officer Lalit Upadhyay said that the matter has come to their notice and if such findings are confirmed, strict action will be taken.

