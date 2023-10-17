 MP: Alleged Murderer In Custody After Police Encounter In Vikram Rawat's Killing
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Alleged Murderer In Custody After Police Encounter In Vikram Rawat's Killing

MP: Alleged Murderer In Custody After Police Encounter In Vikram Rawat's Killing

The arrest operation was conducted under the leadership of Ila Tandon, the in-charge of the Padau police station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 09:09 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Pushpendra Rawat, the prime suspect in the murder case of Panchayat head Vikram Rawat, has been apprehended by the police following a short encounter near Panihar on Tuesday. The arrest operation was conducted under the leadership of Ila Tandon, the in-charge of the Padau police station.

Read Also
Bhopal: ‘Sabhi Se Door Hote Ja Rahe Ho, Bahot Mashoor Hote Ja Rahe Ho’
article-image

This development comes in response to the tragic incident on October 9th, where Vikram Rawat was fatally shot in Kanti Nagar. The police, acting swiftly, engaged in an encounter to capture Pushpendra Rawat, the key accused in the case.

During the confrontation, Pushpendra sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He is currently under medical supervision at the JAH Trauma Center for treatment of his injuries.

Read Also
MP: Long Queues In Gwalior-Chambal To Deposit Licensed Guns Ahead Of Elections
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: BJP Mulls Over Tickets In Delhi

MP: BJP Mulls Over Tickets In Delhi

Bhopal: Lakhs Resolve To Make MP Child Marriage-Free

Bhopal: Lakhs Resolve To Make MP Child Marriage-Free

Bhopal: Employees’ Union Objects To Women Given Duty In Other Dists

Bhopal: Employees’ Union Objects To Women Given Duty In Other Dists

MP: BJP, Congress Leaders Continue To Quit

MP: BJP, Congress Leaders Continue To Quit

Bhopal Central, Bhopal South Constituency: Vote Fluctuation Altered Poll Results In Last 15 Years

Bhopal Central, Bhopal South Constituency: Vote Fluctuation Altered Poll Results In Last 15 Years