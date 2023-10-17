MP: Alleged Murderer In Custody After Police Encounter In Vikram Rawat's Killing

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Pushpendra Rawat, the prime suspect in the murder case of Panchayat head Vikram Rawat, has been apprehended by the police following a short encounter near Panihar on Tuesday. The arrest operation was conducted under the leadership of Ila Tandon, the in-charge of the Padau police station.

This development comes in response to the tragic incident on October 9th, where Vikram Rawat was fatally shot in Kanti Nagar. The police, acting swiftly, engaged in an encounter to capture Pushpendra Rawat, the key accused in the case.

During the confrontation, Pushpendra sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He is currently under medical supervision at the JAH Trauma Center for treatment of his injuries.

