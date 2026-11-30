MP Air Pollution Worsens As 3,399 Stubble Burning Cases Recorded In Two Months; Gwalior AQI Hits 354, Falling Temperatures Trap Pollutants | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High air quality index (AQI) levels persisted in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. High air pollution in Madhya Pradesh is driven by ongoing stubble ('parali') burning, according to Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) officials. The winter weather traps pollutants and local emissions in the lower layers of the atmosphere.

Data from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi, show that Madhya Pradesh ranked second with 3,399 cases between Sept 15 and Nov 15, while Punjab led with 5,972 cases.

Stubble burning has been a major issue in Madhya Pradesh. Farm fires recorded in the state during recent harvesting seasons have raised eyebrows among environmentalists.

As temperatures drop across the state with slow wind speeds, a shallow atmospheric mixing layer traps particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) close to the ground instead of dispersing it. PM2.5, which is smaller in size, enters the lungs and causes serious health issues.

Environmentalist Rashid Noor Khan said that MPPCB should take action to check stubble burning cases in the state as farmers are not stopped from burning crop leftovers, leading to high AQI levels.

MPPCB senior scientist S Jathav, speaking on the same lines, said that stubble burning is a major cause of high AQI levels in Madhya Pradesh after Diwali.

However, vehicular emissions and construction also contribute to air pollution. Due to low temperatures, pollutants remain trapped in the lower layers of the atmosphere and are inhaled.

The MPPCB works to raise awareness among farmers to discourage stubble burning, but despite these efforts, such incidents continue to occur, he added.

AQI recorded at various places on Sunday

Places AQI

Gwalior(DD Nagar) 354 (very poor)

Singrauli 324 (very poor)

Sagar(collectorate) 303 (very poor)

Gwalior(Maharajbada) 290 (very poor)

Gwalior(Centre Centre) 263 (very poor)

Damoh 231 (poor)

Katni(Gol Bazar) 228 (poor)

Panna(collectorate) 228 (poor)

Bhopal 208 (Poor)

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