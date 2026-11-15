MP Agriculture Secretary's Two Transfer Orders Declared 'Null And Void' After Minister Aidal Singh Kansana Flags Procedural Violations |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Agriculture department's secretary Nishant Warwade is in the eye of controversy after he issued two orders without taking administrative approval and ignoring the set procedure.

One order was related to the charge of managing director of Madhya Pradesh State Seed Certification Institution.

Warwade had given the charge of MD, Seed Certification Institution to DC Kori. Before getting the MD charge, Kori was working as additional director at Agriculture Directorate. On the other hand, institution's MD Reva Singh Sisodia was posted in the place of Kori.

When agriculture minister Aidal Singh Kansana came to know about the development, he became angry. He took both orders on his notesheet following which both orders were cancelled by agriculture production commissioner KC Gupta.

In his order, Gupta said that Warwade had not followed the set procedure while issuing orders. Hence they are being declared "Null & Void". Moreover, officers affected by both orders were being posted to their previous positions.

He said that Warwade had not followed the General Administration Department order that cases related to Class 1 officers should be presented through the medium of agriculture production commissioner.