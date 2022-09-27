e-Paper Get App
MP: Agam Jain is Jhabua SP

MP: Agam Jain is Jhabua SP

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had suspended Jhabua SP Arvind Tiwari recently when an audio clip went viral in which SP was heard abusing a tribal student

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 12:57 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government on Monday appointed Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Agam Jain, ADC to Governor, as Superintendent of Police of Jhabua. 

Abhinav Chauksey, Additional Superintendent of Police, Gwalior, has been posted as Governor's ADC. 

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had suspended Jhabua SP Arvind Tiwari recently when an audio clip went viral in which SP was heard abusing a tribal student who sought his help over phone for police action following an attack on him and some other students from polytechnic institute. 

Chouhan had taken serious note of the viral audio clip. He first ordered shifting of SP. Later, he ordered the suspension of the officer when his voice in the audio clip was verified. 

The chief minister also ordered the transfer Jhabua district collector Somesh Mishra within 24 hours of suspending SP.

