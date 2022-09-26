Bhopal: Cheetahs in Kuno Park showing signs of adjustment to their new home

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under the watchful eyes of experts, the eight Namibian Cheetahs are adjusting in their new home i.e Kuno National Reserve, Sheopur. They are as of now under quarantine enclosure and so far, they have been responding positively. By seeing their activities, it doesn’t look that they are suspicious about their surroundings.

Senior forest officers of Kuno National Reserve are watching their activities at a close level and even the diet served to them is given as per the schedule.

Meanwhile, forest officials of Kuno National Reserve are in touch with the wildlife experts of Namibia for any necessary guidance. As Cheetahs belong to rare species hence no stone has been left in ensuring their security.

A team of veterinary experts are also keeping a close eye on their health. In the meantime, senior forest officers from Bhopal are taking details of movement and health parameters of cheetahs on a daily basis from Kuno National Reserve officials. They are also giving necessary instructions to officials of Kuno National Park as well.

It's been over a week now that Cheetahs have been in quarantine enclosures. After three to four weeks, their behaviour and their ability to adjust to the wild of Kuno National Park will be reviewed and after the advice of wildlife experts, a decision to release them into the wild will be taken.

In the meantime, wildlife lovers are also saying that once in the wild, Cheetahs may have close encounters with leopards which are abundant in Kuno National Park.