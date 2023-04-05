 MP: After Oban, Cheetah Asha flees Kuno National Park
The forest department has tracked Asha's last location to forests of Vijaypur and Birpur

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
Cheetah\Representative |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Cheetah Oban, Cheetah Asha fled the Kuno National Park on Wednesday noon. The forest department has tracked Asha's last location to forests of Vijaypur and Birpur. PM Modi had named female Cheetah Asha.

Notably, on Sunday morning Chhetah Oban crossed the boundary of Kuno National Park and is yet to return. It was spotted on Wednesday morning, in forests of Sumed Baichai village while enjoying Chinkara as his breakfast.

These back-to back incidents where Cheetahs are fleeing the Kuno, has raised the question on the security arrangements of the national park's officials.

