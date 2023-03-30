 MP: Accused of bribery, station-in-charge demoted to sub-inspector by ADG in Dabra
MP: Accused of bribery, station-in-charge demoted to sub-inspector by ADG in Dabra

Surendra let the railway engineer go off by taking the bribe.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
ADG D Srinivas Verma |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A station-in-charge has been demoted as Sub-inspector by the Additional director general of police on the charges of bribery in Dabra assembly of Gwalior on Wednesday evening.

According to the information, the station in charge Surendra Singh Sikarwar had caught a railway engineer with a woman in a hotel room. Later, Surendra allegedly let the railway engineer go off by in exchange of bribe.

When the matter came to light, a departmental inquiry was instituted on station in-charge Surendra Singh Sikarwar in which he was found guilty. Consequently, ADG D Srinivas Verma of Gwalior division demoted the accused station in-charge for one year and made him sub-inspector.

