MP: Abducted minor being used as dancer rescued

Gwalior(Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for abducting and using a minor girl as a dancer in wedding ceremonies, the police said on Friday. According to reports, the man abducted the girl from Lakshmanpura (Padav) and used her as dancer at wedding ceremonies. When the girl was dancing at a marriage garden, the police came to know of it. Immediately after that, the police rescued the girl.

When she was quizzed about the accused, she said he had sold her to a man in Agra where a police team reached and arrested the accused on whose head a reward was declared. In-charge of Padaw police station, PS Yadav, said a minor girl had gone missing from Lakshmanpura. When the police inquired about her, they came know that she had last seen with Robert Das, son of Robin Das, a resident of Hajira.

The police raided the house of Robin, but did not find the man there. Afterwards, when some people saw her at the Shalimar garden, they informed the police. The girl was dancing, and the police waited till the end of the dance. As soon as her dance concluded, the police reached the stage and took the girl into their custody, some people protested against it. The girl related her story to the police who arrested robin from Agra.