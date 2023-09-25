MP: 8 Booked In Clash Between Two Factions In Niwari | Unsplash

Niwari (Madhya Pradesh): Eight people associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been booked after two groups clashed with each other in Orchha in Madhya Pradesh following a 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' taken out by the party on September 22, police said.

Supporters of District Panchayat President Saroj Premchand Rai and her predecessor Ramesh Khangar were involved in the clash that erupted after the 'Yatra' on Friday and escalated with members of both groups hurling abuses at each other.

A purported video of the incident has been shared on social media platforms.

The incident

Taking to mediapersons here about the incident, Saroj Premchand Rai said, "I was on my way from Niwari to Orchha after attending the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Niwari when Ramesh Khangar and Sonu Yadav kept on overtaking us which almost led to an accident." Further, Rai said that after she reached Ramraja temple in Orchha, Sonu Yadav pushed her but her security intervened and rebuked him. When she returned to the parking area after her darshan, Khangar and Yadav along with others gathered around her car and used abusive language and roughed up her security personnel. The district panchayat president said she approached the police to register a complaint and alleged that she was made to sit at the police station for four hours and even then her complaint was not registered.

Later she said she got to know that a "false" case had been filed against her and her husband.

Accused associates of Niwari MLA Anil Jain

According to Rai both Ramesh Khangar and Sonu Yadav are associates of Niwari MLA Anil Jain.

Police have booked eight people on the basis of countercomplaints from the two groups. Orchha Police Station incharge, Kamlesh Soni said, "We received information about a clash between two groups...one FIR has been filed on the basis of a complaint by Saroj Rai and another one on the basis of a complaint from Sonu Yadav...the FIRs are against eight people ..."

