 MP: 5-day workshop on Bharatnatyam at Bharat Bhawan
‘Beauty is of great importance in all performing arts’

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Beauty is of great importance in any form of performing arts but importance of classical dance like Bharatanatyam is even greater, said dance gurus.

Eyes are used extensively for expressing emotions in dance, so along with makeup of eyes, the dancers are told about the costumes, makeup, hairstyle etc. The experts were speaking on the fourth day of ongoing five-day workshop on Bharatnatyam at Bharat Bhawan on Wednesday. Brijmohan took a session on makeup in the evening session. He informed the trainees about what should be applied on which part like decorating hair, using beauty ingredients according to skin and face.

In the morning session, Geeta Chandran explained the importance of choreography and being sensitive to the music.

