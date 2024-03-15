MP: 40 Falsely Declared Dead Under Sambal Yojana Fraud In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The 'Sambal Yojana' has raised doubts about its legitimacy after a big scam in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, where 40 people were reportedly declared dead on paper, was finally uncovered. A fake syndicate has taken benefit of the program, which was designed to give the poor financial support.

A significant syndicate member who was in charge of creating death certificates for living people in order to divert money from the plan has been caught by the police. Through document falsification, this group has so far been able to embezzle more than one crore rupees.

Under the guidelines of the Sambal Yojana, applicants were eligible to receive financial assistance for the final ceremonies, in the range of 6,000 to 2 lakh rupees.

But investigations have shown that the fraudulent group, which operated from Madhya Pradesh to Chhattisgarh, stole these cash.

An thorough inquiry into the case is presently being carried out by the Hanumantal Police in Jabalpur.

Three members of the syndicate have been arrested thus far, shedding light on the widespread nature of the scam.