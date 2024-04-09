MP: 4-Wheeler Enters House, Kills Youth, Injures Woman In Chhatarpur

Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A four-wheeler that a driver was parking on the road entered a house in ward number 9 under Chandla police station on Sunday evening, injuring a woman and a youth.

As the youth was seriously injured, he was rushed to the district hospital where he died.

The police began an inquiry into the case. According to eyewitnesses, the four-wheeler of a Kirtan artiste from Chandla, Manchala, was parked on the road.

Then a tractor also arrived at this place but it was not able to move ahead because of the four-wheeler.

Manchala then handed over the key of his vehicle to a minor boy to park the vehicle roadside.

When the boy was parking the vehicle, it went out of his control and entered the house of Chhotelal Prajapati.

At the time of the incident, the wife of Chhotelal, Phula, and her neighbour Anil Prajapati, were sitting outside the house.

The uncontrolled vehicle hit both of them. The youth sustained severe injuries.

Both were rushed to the hospital, but as the condition of Anil was very serious, he was shifted to the district hospital where he died.

His body was handed over to his family members after the postmortem.