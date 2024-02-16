MP: 4 Killed In Firecracker Blast At Bundelkhand Mahotsav

Representational Photo |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Four students were killed in an explosion of firecrackers at Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav in Chitrakoot (UP). The impact of the blast was so much that the place where the firecrackers were kept developed a five-foot-deep ditch. The body of one of the youths flew to the roof of a house adjacent to the place where the crackers were stored. The Bundelkhand Mahotsav was held on the premises of the Chitrakoot Inter College at Karvi Maidan. There were plans to explode fire crackers after a cultural event.

The firecrackers were kept behind the stage where the cultural event was held. Suddenly, there was a loud noise and four students lost their lives. Those who were killed in the incident were identified as Prabhat, Yash, Paras and Mohit. National president of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, demanded an ex gratia payment of Rs 1 crore to each family of the four students. He said the incident was sad and paid tributes to those who died in the Bundelkhand Mahotsav which was being celebrated in every Janpad of the Bundelkhand region. Immediately after the blast, the events to be held at Chitrakoot were cancelled.