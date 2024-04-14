MP: 4 Arrested For Duping Delhi Advocate Of ₹70K, 41 SIMs, 4 Phones Seized

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Delhi police arrested four persons from Bhopal on Saturday on charges of duping an advocate based in Delhi to the tune of Rs 70,000. The accused committed the crime on March 7.

Bhopal cyber cell officials told Free Press that complainant Deepak Kumar, a resident of Rohini in Delhi, approached police on March 7. He told the police that he received a call containing the country code from Pakistan on a messaging application. He added that the caller identified himself as Vijay Kumar, a cop from Sadar police station in Delhi.

He told Deepak that the police had arrested his son Abhimanyu (18) on charges of raping a girl along with three of his friends. He even made Deepak hear Abhimanyu’s cloned voice, owing to which Deepak fell into their trap. The caller then demanded Rs 70,000 from him on his UPI ID, to release his son and friends.

Deepak transferred the amount to the caller in four instalments. Following this, the callers contacted him again and asked for Rs 2.5 lakh more. It was then Kumar realised that he lost money to a fraudster and approached the local police station. Meanwhile, he contacted his son Abhimanyu who was chilling with his friends in Delhi itself.

After the Delhi police began probing the case, they linked all the technical evidences and the bank accounts to which the money was transferred. Eventually on Friday, they arrested Vishwajeet Giri. The police also arrested Sudhir Pal, Ravi Kunjilaal and Maya Singh. The cops recovered 41 SIMs, four cell phones and 18 bank passbooks from their possession.

The kingpin of the gang for whom the accused worked is based in Pakistan. Efforts are underway to arrest other accused.