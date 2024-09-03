 MP: 30-Year-Old Woman Dies, 11 Injured After Speeding Bus Overturns In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 30-Year-Old Woman Dies, 11 Injured After Speeding Bus Overturns In Jabalpur

MP: 30-Year-Old Woman Dies, 11 Injured After Speeding Bus Overturns In Jabalpur

The bus was travelling at a high speed when one of the tyres of the bus dropped into a pothole.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 30-year-old woman died and eleven others were injured after a speeding bus travelling from Katangi in Jabalpur to Majhauli overturned on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near the fourteen mile mark in Belkhadu. The accident claimed the life of one 30-year-old woman and sustained injuries to eleven more passengers. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at around 10.

Read Also
MP: One Dead After Fire Breaks Out In Gwalior's JAH Trauma Centre ICU; Expired Fire Safety Equipment...
article-image

The injured passengers have been sent to the district hospital and are undergoing treatment. Three out of the eleven are said to be critical and are under intensive care.

According to information, a private bus was travelling from Katangi, Jabalpur to Majhauli. The bus was travelling at a high speed when one of the tyres of the bus dropped into a pothole.

FPJ Shorts
Punjabi Singer Gippy Grewal Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Row: There Will Be Objections If...'
Punjabi Singer Gippy Grewal Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Row: There Will Be Objections If...'
Baazar Style Retail IPO Final Day: Public Issue Subscribed 40.63 Times; QIB Portion Subscribed 81.83 Times
Baazar Style Retail IPO Final Day: Public Issue Subscribed 40.63 Times; QIB Portion Subscribed 81.83 Times
Brendon McCullum Announced As England Men's White-Ball Coach
Brendon McCullum Announced As England Men's White-Ball Coach
Teachers Day 2024: 5 Meaningful Gift Ideas For Your Guru
Teachers Day 2024: 5 Meaningful Gift Ideas For Your Guru
Read Also
Caught On Cam: Driver Pins Man Down On Ground With JCB’s Bucket & Flees Over Unknown Argument;...
article-image

Due to the high speed, the driver could not control the bus which led to the bus overturning on its side. Looking at this, people standing on the road side rushed to the bus and helped the trapped passengers.

A 30-year-old woman who was a resident of Majhauli succumbed to her injuries in the accident. The people around quickly called the 108 ambulance and sent the injured passengers to the district hospital. Approximately, eleven passengers were severely injured. Out of eleven, three are in critical condition and are undergoing treatment under intensive care.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 2 Kathavachaks Come To Blows Over ‘Who Would Read The Katha?’ At Rewa’s Hanuman Temple;...

MP: 2 Kathavachaks Come To Blows Over ‘Who Would Read The Katha?’ At Rewa’s Hanuman Temple;...

Foreign Tourist Influx In Madhya Pradesh Expected To Increase By 30-40%

Foreign Tourist Influx In Madhya Pradesh Expected To Increase By 30-40%

'Emergency' Release Row: MP High Court Refuses To Interfere, Asks CBFC To Consider Objections Raised...

'Emergency' Release Row: MP High Court Refuses To Interfere, Asks CBFC To Consider Objections Raised...

VIDEO: School Accountant Tied & Thrashed By Youths After Failing To Deliver On Job Promise

VIDEO: School Accountant Tied & Thrashed By Youths After Failing To Deliver On Job Promise

Bhopal: Tadrush, Nritya Yatra, Reboot Your Artistic Prodigy Held In Inter-House Competitions At...

Bhopal: Tadrush, Nritya Yatra, Reboot Your Artistic Prodigy Held In Inter-House Competitions At...