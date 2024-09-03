MP: 30-Year-Old Woman Dies, 11 Injured After Speeding Bus Overturns In Jabalpur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 30-year-old woman died and eleven others were injured after a speeding bus travelling from Katangi in Jabalpur to Majhauli overturned on Tuesday.

According to information, a private bus was travelling from Katangi, Jabalpur to Majhauli. The bus was travelling at a high speed when one of the tyres of the bus dropped into a pothole.

Due to the high speed, the driver could not control the bus which led to the bus overturning on its side. Looking at this, people standing on the road side rushed to the bus and helped the trapped passengers.

A 30-year-old woman who was a resident of Majhauli succumbed to her injuries in the accident. The people around quickly called the 108 ambulance and sent the injured passengers to the district hospital. Approximately, eleven passengers were severely injured. Out of eleven, three are in critical condition and are undergoing treatment under intensive care.