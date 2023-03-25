MP: 3 held for robbing bank employee in Chhatarpur, stolen booty seized

Representative Image |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Badamalhara police of Chhatarpur have arrested three men for physically assaulting a bank employee and robbing him of a tablet device a few days ago, the police said on Friday. The police added that the stolen booty has been recovered from the possession of the accused trio and has been seized.

The Badamalhara police have identified the complainant as Hemraj Lodhi, a native of Kaanti village of Chhatarpur. Lodhi was posted as a bank employee in Chhatarpur, who was robbed of his bag containing a tablet device by three unidentified men on March 20.

The accused had allegedly assaulted him too to flee from the spot along with his possessions, after which he approached the Badamalhara police and registered a complaint against the accused trio. Lodhi apprised the police of the appearance of the accused trio, after which the police began investigations and apprehended them.

The arrested accused were identified as Umesh Lodhi, Mangal Lodhi and Phool Singh Lodhi. The bag stolen by them and their bike were seized by the police. Inspectors KK Khaneja, Keshav Singh, Ratiram Ahirwar, Uma Prasad Litoria and others played a pivotal role in nabbing the accused.