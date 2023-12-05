MP: 3 Dozens Of Children Fall Ill After Consuming Mid-Day Meal In Panna School

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): More than three dozen children fell ill and three of them were reported critical, after consuming the mid-day meal on Monday in a government school in Panna. The children complained of headaches, followed by dizziness and vomiting.

The school staff and parents rushed the affected children to Aman Ganj Hospital, from where three critically ill children were referred to the district hospital.

The incident occurred at the Government Secondary School in Vikramapur, Aman Ganj tehsil. Parents reported that there was some adulteration in the mid-day meal, as the children noticed an unusual smell when eating. Upon inspection, they found an odd chemical odor coming from the wheat.

P K Gupta from Aman Ganj Hospital revealed that the condition of three children is severe, leading to their admission to the district hospital for further treatment.

Contaminated Food Triggered Health Emergency at Neemuch Girls Hostel

A health emergency unfolded at the Kasturba Gandhi Government Girls Hostel in Neemuch as numerous girl students fell seriously ill after consuming contaminated food. The incident occurred a month ago, during the hostel's morning meal. Several students rapidly developed symptoms of stomach pain and vomiting, right amid their classes.

Quick action was taken, and all affected students were promptly transported to Neemuch Hospital via ambulance, where they underwent necessary treatment. The incident, which transpired a month ago, sheds light on the need for stringent food safety measures in educational institutions.