MP: 3 Dead, One Injured As Car Collides With Minivan & Bike In Chhindwara

3 more incidents similar to Kanjhawala accident reported in Delhi and UP in 3 days | Representative pic/ Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and another one injured after a car collided with a minivan and later hit a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place when the car was on its way to Seoni from Chhindwara in the early hours, he said.

"The car collided first with a minivan coming from the opposite direction and later hit a motorcycle," additional superintendent of police Awdhesh Pratap Singh said.

The motorcyclist, identified as Sonu Chandrawanshi (35), was killed on the spot, he said.

Two passengers sitting in the minivan suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the district hospital, where they died during treatment, he said, adding that the deceased were identified as Mohanlal Sanodia (40) and Annu Yadav (35).

The car driver was referred to Nagpur in serious condition for treatment, he said.

Man dragged for 25km on Sehore Highway

Similarly, a horrific accident took place at Sehore highway, when a man was dragged for 25km to death. According to the information, the man and his two friends were returning from a liquor party on Tuesday. On the way, the trio had a heated argument. His two drunk friends threw him out of the speeding car, not realising he was entangled in the seat belt. The victim was dragged for 25km and succumbed to injuries. (FPJ)