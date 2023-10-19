MP: 21K Arms Deposited In Morena For Polls

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): More than 21,000 arms licence holders, out of 28, 000, deposited their guns in different police stations in Morena, official sources said on Wednesday.

Although the residents of Morena love their guns more than anything else, they had to submit their arms at the police station because of the Model Code of Conduct.

The people have been asked to submit their arms at the police station to maintain peace and harmony during the ensuing election.

There are several families who have more than one gun. So, they can be seen standing outside police stations to submit their guns.

According to a police official Pankaj Upadhyay, the members of a family came to the police station with more than one dozen revolvers and an equal number of guns.

Since the family is doing business, they keep arms for their safety.

Another person Ramveer Sharma brought his gun wrapped in a piece of cloth.

The district police provided water and seating arrangements for those who came to submit their arms.

October 19 is the last date for submitting arms.

There are more than 28,000 arms licence holders in Morena.

Additional superintendent of police ArvindThakur said all arms would be deposited on time.

Those who will not deposit arms will face legal action, he said.