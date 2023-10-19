 MP: 21K Arms Deposited In Morena For Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 21K Arms Deposited In Morena For Polls

MP: 21K Arms Deposited In Morena For Polls

The people have been asked to submit their arms at the police station to maintain peace and harmony during the ensuing election.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 06:48 AM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): More than 21,000 arms licence holders, out of 28, 000, deposited their guns in different police stations in Morena, official sources said on Wednesday.

Although the residents of Morena love their guns more than anything else, they had to submit their arms at the police station because of the Model Code of Conduct.

The people have been asked to submit their arms at the police station to maintain peace and harmony during the ensuing election.

There are several families who have more than one gun. So, they can be seen standing outside police stations to submit their guns.

According to a police official Pankaj Upadhyay, the members of a family came to the police station with more than one dozen revolvers and an equal number of guns.

Since the family is doing business, they keep arms for their safety.

Another person Ramveer Sharma brought his gun wrapped in a piece of cloth.

The district police provided water and seating arrangements for those who came to submit their arms.

October 19 is the last date for submitting arms.

There are more than 28,000 arms licence holders in Morena.

Additional superintendent of police ArvindThakur said all arms would be deposited on time.

Those who will not deposit arms will face legal action, he said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Food Department Collects 15 Samples In Morena Amidst Festive Season
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: AAP Leaders Of Chhatarpur Booked For Holding Press Conference Amidst Model Code Of Conduct

MP: AAP Leaders Of Chhatarpur Booked For Holding Press Conference Amidst Model Code Of Conduct

MP: Over 24 Sustain Injuries After Truck Hits Van In Satna

MP: Over 24 Sustain Injuries After Truck Hits Van In Satna

MP: 21K Arms Deposited In Morena For Polls

MP: 21K Arms Deposited In Morena For Polls

MP: Nagar Palika Raises Awareness Among First-Time Voters In Rajgarh

MP: Nagar Palika Raises Awareness Among First-Time Voters In Rajgarh

MP: Man Arrested For Murdering Woman In Narmadapuram

MP: Man Arrested For Murdering Woman In Narmadapuram