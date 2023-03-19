MP: ₹1500 against Shivraj's ₹1000, LPG cylinder at ₹500; Kamal Nath makes big announcements for upcoming assembly elections

Leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly and state PCC chief Kamal Nath | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): If the Congress comes to power in the 2023 assembly elections, it will provide LPG cylinders at a price of ₹500, announced former chief minister Kamal Nath while addressing a public meeting in Narsinghpur on Sunday.

The state Congress president is taking a tour of the state and sensitising its party workers for the upcoming assembly elections, which are going to be held at the end of the current year.

The former CM also announced that when the Congress forms government in the state,₹1500 will be given to women against the ₹1000 being provided to them by the current government under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

While talking to the media, Kamal Nath claimed that in Narsinghpur district BJP’s Vikas Yatra faced protests at more than 160 places.

'Farmers not getting seeds, fertilizers'

He alleged that farmers in Narsinghpur are not getting proper seeds, fertilizers or any other facilities and are running from pillar to post, even though Narsinghpur is a agriculture dominated district.

“As the elections are coming closer, BJP has started remembering the tribals, farmers and sometimes ‘Ladli Behnas’ are also coming to their minds'”, he said.

Election tickets only after talks with local leaders

He further said that it is unfortunate that tension is building between the Union government and the state governments and this situation is not good for the democracy of the county.

Shedding light on ticket distribution, he claimed that the tickets for the assembly elections will not be given from Bhopal, rather the tickets will be given after having talks with the local party leaders.