 MP: 13 Trucks Carrying 3800 Quintal Wheat Goes Missing In Satna
MP: 13 Trucks Carrying 3800 Quintal Wheat Goes Missing In Satna

Trucks left Karigohi procurement centre fortnight back but never reached godown. MP civil supplies corporation Satna district manager suspended for dereliction of duty

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 12:34 AM IST
Representative Image | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A gross irregularities in wheat procurement has come to fore in Satna district as 13 trucks laden with wheat, which was procured from a centre in Karigohi, have gone missing.

The trucks carrying around 3800 quintal wheat left Karigohi procurement center around a fortnight back, however none have reached the go down so far. Taking note of the anomaly, the administration has  suspended Madhya Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation, Satna district manager, Amit Gaur over dereliction of duty. During the suspension period, Gaur’s headquarters will be the regional office, Jabalpur.

It is learnt that an FIR has been filed in connection with the case. The official sat corporation said that eight truck wheat (around 2,360 quintal) were transported from Karigohi procurement center on May 8 and again on May 13, five trucks carrying around 1,500 quintal wheat left the centre to go down.

However, not a single truck has so far reached their destination. The wheat was procured after making payment to farmers . The login on the CMMS portal was done through the login admin of the district manager. The trucks, which went missing, were passed by surveyor and sanction letters were issued by the supply center of the corporation.

